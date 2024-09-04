Ciudad Juarez.– Colegio de la Frontera Norte (Colef) is keeping open its calls for online postgraduate degrees in migration, cities and water, and doctorates in Cultural Studies and Migration (DEC and DEM).

“El Colef, a leading institution in research and teaching in Social Sciences and Humanities, through the Coordination of Online Graduate Studies and Continuing Education, invites you to apply for its online graduate programs,” reported the institution, whose mission is to generate scientific knowledge about regional phenomena on the border between Mexico and the United States with a comprehensive and multidisciplinary perspective, as well as to train high-level professionals through graduate studies and continuing education programs.

The call offers the opportunity to specialize in key areas for social development and population well-being, such as international migration, urban studies and water management.

The available programs are: Specialization in International Migration, Specialization in 21st Century City Studies, Specialization in Water Management and the Master’s in International Migration Studies, for which it is required to have previously completed the Specialization in International Migration.

“With a 100% flexible online modality and excellent teaching staff, these programs will provide you with the necessary tools to become an agent of change and contribute to building a more just and sustainable future,” El Colef urged.

For more information about the requirements, the admission process and important dates, you can visit the website https://colef.mx/colefenlinea/.

Regarding the Doctorate in Cultural Studies (DESC), he announced that it aims to train human resources specialized in the knowledge and analysis of cultural studies. The call for applications opened on August 19 and will close on May 16, 2025, while the courses will begin on September 1, 2025.

The program offers a comprehensive space for theoretical and methodological training in its different lines of knowledge generation and application (LGAC): Identity, borders and migration; Memory, history and cultural heritage; Gender, sexuality and power; and Culture and the digital world.

According to the institution itself, it is a research program focused on the understanding and analysis of symbolic processes with the study of cultural diversity in its multiple expressions as its main focus.

The PhD in Migration Studies is a recently created program that began its activities in 2016 with the intention of training high-level professionals who contribute with their research to the understanding, analysis and generation of responses to one of the most important social phenomena in Mexico and the world.

It is designed to be completed over three years in a face-to-face modality at the El Colef facilities in the city of Tijuana. During the six semesters, students have face-to-face schooling, mobility and research writing stages.

All those who are accepted receive a maintenance scholarship granted by the National Council of Humanities, Sciences and Technologies (Conahcyt). For more information, please visit https://www.colef.mx/posgrado/.