The Spanish Football League has been keen to place El Clasico flags in charming and unique places around the world, as part of the promotion of the most exciting league around the world, including one of the most impressive Egyptian deserts, the “white” desert and the “black” desert. .

The campaign, which carries the flags of Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​reached 15 countries on all continents, to raise the flags of El Clásico around the world, and in Egypt the “La Liga” campaign brought together two dedicated fans, a Chilean woman living in Cairo, Javiera Futine Avalos, who supports Real Madrid. Since her childhood, Islam Medhat, an Egyptian who encouraged Barcelona and all of his family, “Cooles”.

Both fans enjoyed a weekend in the desert, discovering and taking pictures among the most beautiful landscapes, to provide the best shots of the global campaign. Javiera Futini Avalos spoke about this experience, and she said: It is wonderful to come here with the «Liga», I am amazed at how El Clásico has reached the whole world. I have been watching since I was a child in Chile, and now that I lived in Cairo, I see that the passion for football Spanish football is something that is shared globally, and it reaches everyone, so that I can talk about Real Madrid with the Bedouins in the Sahara who are really good fans. Islam Medhat commented on this campaign, and said: It makes me feel more proud of being an Egyptian in this unique place, both the white and black desert are exceptional and unbelievable, in addition to the fact that even our guides knew all the facts and formations of the recent Barcelona matches, personally I am a fan Barcelona since I was a child thanks to my older brother ».

The campaign displays exceptional sites in 15 different countries, including: Indonesia, Argentina, China and others. Juan Fuentes, the “La Liga” delegate in Egypt, who chose this destination in Egypt, said: There are beautiful oases and deserts in Egypt, such as Faiyum and Siwa, but I came Have been here for 6 years. And I did not doubt that, if there was I wanted to bring the expedition to him, it was definitely the black and white desert.