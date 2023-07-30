The classic that polarizes the competition aspires to also be a pre-season classic since Madrid-Barça has no borders or seasons, but is also offered as a unique show in July and on a stage like Dallas. Madrid and Barça, on a tour of America, have met for today at the AT&T Stadium in Texas (11:00 p.m., Movistar + and TV-3). The trip feels better for Ancelotti’s team than for Xavi’s. The results belie Laporta’s latest banner: “We have a better team than Madrid.”

The Catalans, conditioned by a virus, conceded five goals and 19 shots from Arsenal. The Gunners fought as if they were playing in the Champions League, according to the offended Xavi. The coach expected a friendly game and found himself in a physical duel that showed the fragility of the best defense in the League. Barça played bare-chested, with three strikers, and Pedri and Gündogan did not come into play due to pressure from Arteta’s squad. Gavi’s recovery and by extension the line-up of a fourth midfielder will surely make Barcelona a more consistent team against Madrid. Structural problems, on the other hand, are difficult to solve: there is only one reliable winger who gives meaning to the deployment, such as Balde, who has become a midfielder, and doubts remain about the many forwards and more so after Abde’s good start. Madrid, on the other hand, boasts of certainties after the excellent fit that Bellingham has had. Around the Englishman, who has become player 10, whether he is a midfielder or a false striker, the team works very well without Benzema.

Ramón Besa tells it. You can read the preview of the game at this link.