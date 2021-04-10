Absent. For the seventh time in a row, Messi could not with him Classic. Discussing its greatness is ignorant; to ignore that for a time he ruled these games with an iron fist (he added 26 goals in 38) and now it is difficult for him would be foolish. Even cowards. The game also offered him a thousand opportunities in free throws that are half a goal even for an artist who is no longer in his prime. Messi did not have, however, the precise touch. Beyond that, in general, his feelings during the game were not the best. Casemiro He won all the duels in the first half. In the second, he played as a playmaker, far from where the games are cooked. But it didn’t solve there either. And he ended up literally shivering, victim of the night of dogs that befell him. Madrid. Messi has gone from less to more during the season and his attitude, distant at the beginning, has turned into a compromised one. That is comforting. Plainly, soccer now reaches him less. On Saturday he has a fantastic rematch in the final of Cup from La Cartuja, and Barcelona fans will never stop waiting for him.

The trap. Beyond Messi, it was a Classic with emotion and epic because of that curtain of water that fell in the wasteland of Valdebebas. And Madrid was a fair winner because, in the first half, Zidane was the winner. The exit of the ball from Barça made a lie, but where he really waited like a wolf to Koeman it was in transitions. Thus came the 1-0 of Benzema, the lack of 2-0 a Vinicius; and the stick of Valverde, that could open a bleeding gap. What cannot be discussed with Barça is that it has recovered its soul. He played for a team of 25 years on average and was the victim of his inexperience in some match situations. But it was not abandoned. He found an opportunity in the match thanks to a goal from Mingueza, canterano with pride, and fought until the final crossbar of Ilaix, that in ten minutes, with more or less success, he fired three times inside the area. He is a player with a huge heart.

Out of temper. The end was an excessive staging of Barça’s discontent. It is true that, just as someone called Martinez Munuera to check the grip of Lenglet to Ramos, no one got on the phone to hint at Gil Manzano if you wanted to look at ‘what’ of Mendy to Braithwaite. But the play was not scandalous. What was untimely was the role of Pique giving the turra to the referee; and of Koeman leaving with the microphone in the mouth Ricardo Sierra, one of the best wireless that TV has ever known. And a lord.