Amr Obeid (Cairo)

The legendary late Diego Maradona only played two seasons with Barcelona, ​​between 1982 and 1984, and he was forced to leave due to the intransigence of the “Barca” administration with him, especially the “stubborn” former president, Josep Nunez, nicknamed “the enemy of the stars”, along with his crises. The violent health that he suffered during that period, whether his liver disease or the violent ankle injury, which was inflicted on him by the Spaniard, Andoni Guicuccia, known as “The Butcher of Bilbao”, despite the short time of Maradona’s presence in the “Catalan castle”, but he spread his magic as he always used to And if the “Tango genius” lasted longer with Barcelona,

To achieve incomparable glory. During just 58 matches with Barcelona, ​​Maradona scored 38 goals, and made dozens of other goals, with his charming killer passes, but what he did in “El Clasico” remains before everyone throughout history, as he scored 4 great goals, along with his decisive passes, which contributed to the victory. Barça »with the King’s Cup and the“ La Liga ”Cup, at the expense of the eternal rivals, and in the old tournament, the La Liga Cup, for the 1982-1983 season, Maradona excelled in front of the“ Royal ”by scoring two goals, back and forth, and making another goal, so that the two teams tied at the Santiago Bernabeu. First, with a score of 2-2, before the “Blaugrana” won in the second leg with a score of 1-2.

And if Maradona won 3 titles with “Barça”, all in the different cup tournaments, then he raised two cups against Real Madrid, after a strong glow, but his imaginary goal in the white nets during 1983 remains immortal, because he forced Real fans at the Bernabeu stadium, to applaud To the magician of Argentina, after advancing the ball as usual, dodging the Real goalkeeper, and rushing towards the empty goal, to be chased by one of the “royal” defenders. Maradona was not, but he dodged him, too, to hit the post, before the “tango dancer” deposited the ball quietly in The net, to the applause and dazzle of everyone, which was never strange to the late magician, who always created and enjoyed all football fans, even if they were among his competitors.