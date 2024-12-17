‘El Cigala’, sentenced to two years and one month in prison for mistreatment of his ex-wife

The Criminal Court number 3 of Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz) has sentenced singer Diego Ramón Jiménez Salazar, known as Diego ‘El Cigala’, to two years and one month in prison for ill-treatment of his ex-wife, reported the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia.

The sentence, which is not final and against which an appeal can be filed before the Provincial Court of Cádiz, condemns Cigala for a first crime of mistreatment in relation to an attack committed on the victim in a hotel in Jerez, and imposes six months in prison and a prohibition on communicating and approaching within 200 meters of her for a period of two years.

Likewise, he condemns the singer for a second crime of mistreatment of his ex-wife for an attack that occurred in a hotel in Palafrugell (Girona) and imposes eight months in prison and the prohibition of communicating and approaching within 200 meters of his ex-partner for a period of two years.

Diego ‘El Cigala’ faces trial in Jerez for alleging abuse of his ex-wife

In addition, the judge also condemns the accused for a crime of mistreatment aggravated by the attack committed in the house in Jerez where they were living together, and sets in this case a sentence of eleven months in prison and the prohibition of communicating with and approaching anyone. of 200 meters of it for a period of two years.