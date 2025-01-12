–Let’s go back a couple of years: he told me that if he stayed out of the fairs, it wouldn’t be a disappointment. Do you still think the same? – I understand that at first you had doubts about how I was going to reappear, but I have shown in these two seasons that I am better than when I left. I know that the fairs have been shortened and that there are many bullfighters with interest, but I will continue fighting to be in those places where I think I should be. –For many, including myself, that reappearance at the Fair of April 2023 with Victorino bulls. -That time stopped was good for me to reset my concept and way of bullfighting. My bullfighting has improved, now I am able to bullfight better. I knew that in that comeback I wasn’t going to be bad, I didn’t feel pressure because of the place, the livestock or my teammates. I knew that if a bull ran away, I would understand. –But how is it possible that at his age, and after several years without putting on the light suit, he was even better than in his last active seasons. –I had great mental preparation . Furthermore, I believe that I have evolved or perfected my technique at the same time as the selection of the bull, which has nothing to do with the one from twenty years ago. The charge and situation of the bull is key for the bullfighter. For example, my career, which was always linked to the Victorino cattle ranch, went through a complicated stage when it went through that difficult period. I swallowed that and, logically, it had an impact. Now, his bull has evolved, like Juan Pedro’s or Victoriano del Río’s. –Few of us had noticed the simultaneity of Victorino’s setbacks and his own career. –At important fairs he always killed his bulls. It was a ranch that launched me and that gave me a lot, but that started a medium-low level from that one-on-one with Morante. They were years in which it was very difficult to fight a bull well. Could that affect my career? Well yes, and even more so when my career kept up thanks to the triumphs. Added to that was the death of my father, which especially affected me. When the usual victories in Seville and Madrid did not come, everything fell apart. –When that type of bull loses its dedication and zeal in deception, the bullfighter begins to gain insecurity. He even doubts whether it is the bull or him. –It is a bull that until you take the muleta you do not know where it will go. For that you need a lot of self-confidence. It creates doubts in you. Besides, I have always been clear that it is stupid to be caught by a bad bull that only wants to herd you. The one that needs to be cured is the good bull, that is the one that gives you greatness and remains in the retina of the fans. –This, like so many other farms, now seem more ‘muleteras’ than ever.–Everything has evolved positively . Now many bulls charge in bullrings like Seville and Madrid, which is something very important. And the range of livestock farms has opened up, which are no longer always the same. –Analyzing these two seasons, it was a surprise that Madrid only went, at the last minute, by way of substitution. –I don’t want to belittle anyone , but I think that in Madrid I have had a great resume. I agreed to replace Morante that October 12 and not a single ticket was returned. –They didn’t serve him in other positions either. –I understand that the first year, after four seasons away, the companies had doubts; but last year I had to be at some more fairs. Like Bilbao, where I did the deed of my life and they only called me for a bullfight that was not appropriate for me. –Was that the trigger for the breakup with Santi Ellauri? –No, he is my compadre and we maintain the relationship. The end of the season arrived and we saw that things had not taken off as we had wanted. In the eight bullfights that I have fought I have shown a very good level. Two afternoons in Zaragoza with very hard bullfights, one from Miura in Sanlúcar… It’s my part to cut the ears and the agent’s to call. Santi tried, but they didn’t give him the place he deserved. They made him ugly, people who believed they were going to take care of him. -Now he has a new representative: Josete. Who is he? – A young guy related to the Alicante company. He has been a friend of mine for a long time and is excited. The person you least think of can be key. People already know who El Cid is and I think he can fit me. It is a new adventure for both of us. –What project have you set for yourself? –It is a very special year for me. I have been an alternative for twenty-five years, a figure that not all bullfighters reach. I would like to go to important places in my career that I haven’t been to this year: Bilbao, Madrid, Santander… And also return to France. –In these twenty-five years, as we have talked about, the bull and the public have changed, but how has ‘El Cid’ changed? –Time gives you time. I am not the same person, I have a different ease and I reflect on things. I ask for a favor when I know it can be given to me, I don’t ask for impossible things. Over time you discover that not all of them were as good as they seemed and not all of them are as bad. You look from another prism. Now I try to study the bull from the moment it leaves the door so I can fix it. At first, with infancy, you just want to cut the ears without trying to curdle the bulls like when you already have this peace of mind. That is why the bullfighters who have become figures from a young age have so much merit. They are chosen. –He says he tries to analyze the bull when it comes out. Is that X-ray correct? –There are times it is, and other times it deceives me. I try to focus on the positive, on the details that can benefit me. Today there are very changeable bulls that seem like they are going to help you and they don’t help you. If you are not ready with them, they will leave you in a moment. –Continue sharing photos with soccer player Joaquín Sánchez on the field. Why didn’t he finally bullfight that festival? -The festival was organized for the end of the season in El Puerto de Santa María, but his professional and television commitments forced him to paralyze it, for the moment. He hopes to do it in a charitable way for his foundation, with which he helps many people and children with cancer. He has never hidden his bullfighting vocation, even though it may harm his reputation. A few weeks ago we returned to the field and his little cow bullfighted. –What did you ask the Three Wise Men for 2025? –Good luck to all the bullfighters, may there be few mishaps and enjoy the season. Let the scheme I have right now be fulfilled and let them see my new version, a remastered classic version.

#Cid #fan #remastered #version