02/17/2025



Updated at 13: 39h.





It will be Manuel Jesús ‘El Cid’ who completes Victorino Martín’s run after the breakdown of negotiations with Emilio de Justo. It was one of the most anticipated options, once the bullfighter of Salteras completed a great return to the ring in 2023, precisely with that livestock and in this square. Then, in 2024, it was understood again with the bulls of the fifth and everything presaged that it would enter one of these two posters.

This has been confirmed by ABC from Seville after having resumed the company Pagés on Monday, after the weekend interruption. In addition, you can also advance this newspaper that is possibly the Sevillian Pepe Moral who accompanies Manuel Escribano and Esau Fernández in the run of Miura.

The Merena bullfighter has therefore closed three bullfights in the fertilizer: Victorino Martín, Santiago Domecq and Miura. On the other hand, this Monday has been closed the Corrida de Alcurrucén, which will finally be dealt with on Wednesday of prefer (April 30) with ‘El Fandi’, Ginés Marín and David Galván. In this way, this is the posters at the moment:

-Easter Sunday. Bulls of Núñez del Cuvillo for Morante de la Puebla, Alejandro Talavante and Daniel Luque.









–Domingo, April 27. Possibly bulls of the fifth.

–Lan, April 28. Hand in hand between Javier Zulueta and Marco Pérez with steers of Alejandro Talavante.

–Martes, April 29. Fuente Ymbro bulls.

– Wednesday, April 30. Toros de Alcurrucén for the Fandi, David Galván and Ginés Marín.

–Jueves, May 1. Domingo Hernández bulls for Morante de la Puebla, Juan Ortega and Pablo Aguado.

–VIERNES, MAY 2. Jandilla bulls for José María Manzanares, Sebastián Castella and Borja Jiménez.

–Sabado, May 3. Bulls of Victorino Martín for Manuel Jesús ‘El Cid’, Manuel Escribano and Daniel Luque.

–Domingo, May 4. Bulls of Fermín Bohórquez for Rui Fernandes, Diego Ventura and Guillermo Hermoso de Mendoza.

–Lan, May 5. Matilla bulls for Morante de la Puebla, José María Manzanares and Alejandro Talavante.

–Martes, May 6. Toros de Santiago Domecq for Miguel Ángel Perera, Borja Jiménez and Manuel Escribano.

– Wednesday, May 7. Victoriano of the River for Miguel Ángel Perera, Juan Ortega and Roca Rey.

–Jueves, May 8. Bulls by Juan Pedro Domecq for Diego Urdiales, Sebastián Castella and Pablo Aguado.

–VIERNES, MAY 9. Bulls of Garcigrande for Morante de la Puebla, Daniel Luque and Tomás Rufo.

–Sajado, May 10. Bulls of El Parralejo for Cayetano Rivera Ordonez, Roca Rey and David de Miranda.

–Domingo, May 11. Miura bulls for Manuel Escribano, (possible) Pepe Moral and Esau Fernández.

San Miguel

–VIERNES, September 26. Victoriano del Río bulls for José María Manzanares, Juan Ortega and Pablo Aguado.

–Sabado, September 27. Bulls of Garcigrande for Alejandro Talavante, Daniel Luque and Borja Jiménez.

–Domingo, September 28. Bulls of Núñez del Cuvillo for Morante de la Puebla, Roca Rey and Javier Zulueta.

(News in expansion).