The eighth episode of “MasterChef Celebrity México” continues through Televisión Azteca and this Sunday the cooking challenge “Reto Digno de los Dioses” was held, in which “El Cibernético” was awarded first place.

the reality show ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’ It is broadcast every Sunday on Azteca Uno and on this occasion the judges proposed to the participants to create dishes inspired by Gods, they did so and ‘El Cibernético’ knew how to do it with his own.

‘I felt like I had won a championship…’, he said ‘The Cybernetic‘, after being announced as the winner of the challenge with his dish that he titled ‘The secret of Texcatipocatl’ because he also said that this is the God of evil in the Aztecs and he was inspired by it.

The dish from ‘El Cibernético’ with which he participated this Sunday night in ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’ it was golden quesadillas and included sweet and salty flavors. “It turned out well, it’s rich and you surprised me. Congratulations!” the judge told him.

the sinalonese Jorge ‘The Naughty’ Arce He cooked ‘Chile Divino’, a chile stuffed with mashed potatoes and potatoes and accompanied it with peanut sauce, but he did not like it: “the salt sun left you very hard…”, a judge told him.

TO Eduardo Capetillo Jr. It did not go well for him, because he cooked ‘Vegetable Lazaña’ inspired by God, since he said it was very Catholic, made from vegetables: “it is an amorphous dish,” he said, while the judge who tasted it told him that if his dish presented it in a restaurant, “I wouldn’t even try it.”

Manum Nna, for her part, prepared ‘Amor de tres’, a potato-based cake with chard and Romina Marcos named her dish ‘Marisol’, in honor of her best friend, she said

Lis vega did her thing by cooking ‘Divine Connections’, in ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’dish that has lentils seasoned with pepper and garlic, made in a sweet potato stuffed with lentils, pumpkin cream with soy milk seasoned with garlic, salt, pepper and a touch of vanilla.

