Nobody expected it, but the El Chiringuito show launched the crazy Zinedine Zidane rumor at the beginning of the week at PSG.

This summer, Paris Saint-Germain faced a few rumors about the future of their coach Mauricio Pochettino. Announced in the sights of Tottenham then Real Madrid, the Argentinian finally remained at PSG, where he undoubtedly benefits from the strongest workforce in Europe with XXL recruits such as Messi, Hakimi, Nuno Mendes or Donnarumma and Wijnaldum. However, the future of Mauricio Pochettino is still debated in Spain, where it is estimated that the coach could leave during the season. And to compensate for a possible departure of Mauricio Pochettino, Paris Saint-Germain would have made Zinedine Zidane their top priority, according to information obtained by Eduardo Inda, journalist for El Chiringuito.

Zidane PSG priority in case of Pochettino departure

At first glance, this made in Spain revelation seems totally fanciful. And for good reason, the short-term future of Mauricio Pochettino is not threatened. Despite unsuccessful collective performances against Bruges in the Champions League or even against OL at the Parc des Princes on Sunday evening, Paris Saint-Germain won their first six Ligue 1 games. Zinedine Zidane is nevertheless Qatar’s ultimate dream. , who would like to treat himself to the absolute icon of French football to further strengthen his image. Free since his departure from Real Madrid, “Zizou” is not, however, in the optics of taking over a club. Indeed, the ex-manager of Merengue has refused several offers this summer and is enjoying a well-deserved rest in the company of his family. It is also rumored that Zinedine Zidane is waiting for the place to become available in the French team to take over from Didier Deschamps, why not after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Anyway, it will be very difficult for Paris SG to win the bet and afford Zinedine Zidane, departure of Mauricio Pochettino or not.