The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sonora (FGJES) confirmed the dArrest of Jesús Eduardo “N”, alias “El Chino Cuajo”, allegedly involved in the armed attack against journalist Federico “N”, known as “El Güero Hans”, on July 17 in Caborca, Sonora. This case had a strong impact on the community and highlighted the ongoing problem of attacks against journalists in the region.

Details of the Attack and the Investigation

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. when “El Güero Hans” was shot as he left his home. The attackers, aboard a sedan, fired high-caliber firearms, wounding the journalist in several parts of the body while he was in his car. The criminals fled toward the rural area of ​​Caborca, leaving behind ballistic evidence that was collected by Forensic Services.

The FGJES, in coordination with federal and state forces, began an exhaustive investigation. Through the analysis of images from security cameras and testimonies, the escape route of the perpetrators was established. This joint work allowed elements of the Mexican Navy Secretariat (SEMAR) and the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency (AMIC) to detect a suspicious vehicle in the Ejido Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez at around 6:20 p.m. on the same day. In the operation, “El Chino Cuajo” was captured, who was carrying four firearms, including a .223 caliber rifle, REM/5.56x45mm, which was identified as the one used in the attack against the journalist.

Capture and Processing

During the arrest, in addition to the weapons, ammunition of various calibers and a significant amount of marijuana were seized. “El Chino Cuajo” was placed at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) for the corresponding prosecution. Although the detainee refused to testify, the General Directorate of Forensic Services managed to establish the ballistic correspondence between the seized weapon and the shell casings collected at the crime scene.

The identification of the detainee as the aggressor was subsequently corroborated by a personal identification procedure carried out by the General Directorate for the Investigation of Homicides in Hermosillo. An eyewitness identified Jesús Eduardo “N” as the individual who perpetrated the attack, accompanied by two accomplices who have not yet been identified, according to official information.

Current Situation and Future Actions

Based on the evidence obtained, an arrest warrant was requested and obtained for attempted aggravated homicide and criminal association, which will be executed at the Federal Social Reintegration Center (Cefereso) where he is currently detained.

The investigation revealed that “El Chino Cuajo”, originally from Caborca, is one of the alleged generators of violence in the region, related to a criminal group involved in activities such as drug trafficking, human trafficking, homicides and disappearances.

Victim Status and Institutional Commitment

Federico “N” remains hospitalized, under medical care and in stable condition. The FGJES has ensured the protection of the journalist and his family, in accordance with the Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists.