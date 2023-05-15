Hermosillo, Sonora.- The judge imposed a sentence of 45 years in prison and a fine of almost 108 thousand pesos José Luis “N.”, better known as “El Chicles”, for the femicide of his friend María Elisa in Hermosillo, Sonora in 2019. The body of María Elisa, 46, was found abandoned in the streets of the Las Amapolas neighborhood on March 11, 2019, one day after being deprived of life in the neighborhood Flower Estate.

After a thorough investigation carried out by the Sonora State Attorney General’s Office, it was shown that “El Chicles” was responsible for the femicide, for which criminal action was brought against him. Both had reportedly been using narcotics prior to the altercation that led to the crime.