“El Chavo del 8″ is the emblematic television series of Mexico and one of the most beloved in the history of Latin American TV. Created by Roberto Gomez Bolanos, the program began its broadcasts in the early 1970s and its plot lasted for a few more years. Despite the great fame that it obtained and that it still enjoys today, the format has not been exempt from hiding its dark side from fans.

In this way, believe it or not, there is a ‘forbidden chapter’ that never saw the light of day. The reason? It was so tragic that it could have traumatized the fans.

The mysterious chapter 142 of “El Chavo del 8”

It’s not a secret that “El Chavo del 8″ hides different unknowns among its ranks. From deaths on the TV set to dismissals for alleged jealousy. In this context, much has been said about the enigmatic and tragic chapter 142, which never came to light.

According to El Heraldo de México, Chespirito I was fed up with the egos on the TV set and the constant fights between the actors. For this reason, he would have devised the death of his beloved character to end the program.

However, luckily for the thousands of viewers, it was Gómez Bolaños’ daughter, the psychologist Graciela Gómez Fernández, who convinced him to back down on his plan, because it could have a harsh impact on younger viewers.

“El Chavo del 8” would have died in chapter 142 of the series. Photo: Clarin

How was the chapter in which Chavo was going to die?

According to a Clarín report, the chapter began like any other; that is, his classic presentation and opening credits would sound. However, an atmosphere of tragedy would fill the neighborhood with an awkward silence. Thus, the voices of the characters would be heard and the camera would focus on Don Ramón’s house.

At one point, the shot would follow Chavo leaving the place (like a side-by-side image), with Kiko and La Chilindrina behind him, but when they least expected it, a loud bang would sound. Immediately afterwards, the scene would show all the tenants of Mr. Barriga looking at the body of the protagonist lying on the track, which would have been hit by a car.