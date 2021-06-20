El Chavo del 8, famous Mexican television series created by the late Roberto Gómez Bolaños, t would have a new season to air, which would be broadcast on Disney Plus .

As reported by the newspaper El Universal, Disney would be about to close a millionaire contract with the Chespirito Group, made up of the heirs of Gómez Bolaños.

This agreement would imply that all the episodes of Chavo del 8 are part of the Disney Plus catalog. In addition, the company plans to record new episodes of the famous series.

El Chavo would have new chapters produced by Disney

According to El Universal, the name of the series would be The neighborhood of El Chavo and they would be targeting a purely infantile audience, since it would be carried out by children and not by adults.

This means that the remembered characters of El Chavo, la Chilindrina, Ñoño and other children’s characters would be played by children between 8 and 10 years old . In addition, it is contemplated to hire actors to impersonate the adults in the neighborhood.

This news comes months after the commercial breakdown of Grupo Chespirito and Televisa, producers of the series, who withdrew all content from Roberto Gómez Bolaños worldwide and all streaming platforms, was announced.

In this regard, the actor’s son, Roberto Gómez Fernández, spoke through his social networks in August 2020: “Although sad about the decision, my family and I hope that he will soon be Chespirito on the screens of the world. We will continue to insist, and I am sure that we will succeed ”, were his words from Gómez Bolaños.