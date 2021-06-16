Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 16.06.2021 12:09:30





Without a doubt El Chavo del Ocho It is a phenomenon of Mexican television, it is one of the favorite shows of young and old for decades. Part of its great success is due to the unique characters, because although many of them had a short participation in the show, they left a legacy that lasts to this day.

Such is the case of Elizabeth, the funny know-it-all girl who was Chavo’s classmate, Quico, Ñoño and the Chilindrina. This unique character was played by Martha Zavaleta and only had one appearance on the show in 1974; however, he is one of the most remembered during Professor Girafales’ classes. Here we tell you what became of her.

Elizabeth’s character only had one appearance in El Chavo del Ocho, and she became known for being a girl who spoke very fast and answered correctly to all the teacher’s questions, being not very pleasant for her classmates but totally funny for the spectators. After that brief participation, Martha Zavaleta did not return to work on any Chespirito production.

To date, the reason why Elizabeth simply disappeared from the program is unknown.

What happened to Martha Zavaleta?

Zavaleta developed his career in show business in production rather than acting. She was the founder of the Televisa training centers, where the successful group Timbiriche emerged, of which her son Diego Schoening was a part.

The also actress was part of several productions such as Cachún cachún ra ra !!, The rose of Guadalupe and the soap opera Dare to dream.

Zavaleta was a producer of the Azteca program Disney ClubAfter that he founded Producciones Zavaleta, which is responsible for creating videos for social and business events.

lnb