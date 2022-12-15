“The guy from 8” immortalized different characters. Although the protagonist (taken to fiction by Chespirito), Don Ramón (Ramón Valdes), Doña Florinda (Florinda Meza), Kiko (Carlos Villagrán) and more were some of the original and permanent ones, there were some very dear faces that were only a short period on the air. Such is the case of the popiswho debuted in the neighborhood with the chapter “First day of school”, released in 1974.

The young woman with pigtails and a Serafina doll in her hand entered the plot as a replacement for the chilindrinawell Marie Antoinette of the Snows he took a break from his role to deal with another project. Thus, in his absence, they devised Kiko’s cousin, although she did not last long on the show.

La Popis arrived at “El Chavo del 8” in 1974. Photo: Televisa

Why did Popis come out of “El Chavo del 8”?

In 2015, according to Univision, Florinda Meza was interviewed by the program “En compañía de…” and revealed that Popis was created out of the need to replace the chilindrinabut one reason in particular forced Chespirito to delete the character from the next few scripts.

“Someone sent a letter (to Roberto Gómez Bolaños) saying that he watched the program, but that now he felt very offended as a father and that he no longer wanted to see him because his daughter was twangy (she spoke like Popis) from birth and that they made fun of her at school ”, recounted Meza, 48 years after his character with tails appeared in “El Chavo del 8”.

La Popis was made into fiction by Florinda Meza. Photo: Televisa

What did Chespirito say about removing Popis?

The popis he managed to become a beloved and popular figure among viewers. You may think that he was hard on Gomez Bolanos say goodbye to the girl; however, that letter was well received and was used as a turning point for the future.