One of the programs that gave a lot of identity to Mexico was The Chavo of 8creation of the comedian Roberto Gomez Bolanosand which became very popular for better or worse all over the globe, especially in foreign countries such as BrazilHowever, after the owner of the rights died, they passed to his children and wife, who were in litigation with Televisaresulting in the show being taken off the air indefinitely, but that has recently changed.

After a four-year hiatus, The Chavo of 8 and The Red Grasshopper will return to television starting September 23. The news was confirmed by Florinda Mezawidow of the franchise creator, through social media. These programs, which have been a fundamental part of television culture in Latin America, will once again be broadcast on UniMás and the platform ViXrekindling nostalgia among his followers.

Treasures: We did it! The programs are back. We are going step by step, but thanks to your love and your requests, we made it happen together. I love you, my Beautiful Virtual Neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/T7T5N6pnMa — Florinda Meza (@FlorindaMezaCH) September 8, 2024

Tablewho has been promoting the return of the programs created by her husband, expressed her gratitude towards fans for their constant support. In her message, shared on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, used an iconic image that included a barrel and a heart, symbols of the beloved characters. This announcement was met with enthusiasm by the millions of followers who have continued to ask for the return of these programs.

In her post, the actress thanked the virtual community, calling it “Beautiful Virtual Neighborhood”in reference to the famous neighborhood where the adventures of The ChavoHe assured that the return is an achievement shared with the fans, who over the years have kept the memory of Chespirito and his humorous legacy.

These shows have been a staple of television since their premiere in the 1970s, leaving their mark on generations with their unique humor and endearing characters. The news of their return promises to renew interest in these classics, allowing new generations to discover the stories that captivated so many people around the world.

Via: Twitter