“The guy from 8” is one of the most remembered series due to different factors: the characters, stories, songs, among others. Despite the fact that it premiered in the seventies, that was not an impediment for different generations to get to know it. In recent years, the television production has been commented on by fans, who wish to clarify various doubts that have arisen. For example, followers have exposed their theories on social networks regarding who would be Chavo’s father, who is part of the “Chespirito” universe. Next, we tell you more about this.

YOU CAN SEE: “El chavo del 8”: What is Chavo’s first and last name? The answer will leave you speechless

Was El Chavo an orphan? This is what the fans say

Since the beginning of the series, the character played by Roberto Gomez Bolanos he is presented as an orphan boy who lives in house number 8 in the neighborhood. When he wants to say who he is always interrupted with.

However, various Internet users comment that a character from “The super geniuses of the square table” would be the father of the guy. In this production that was broadcast before “El Chavo del 8” there was a street vendor of popsicles, who had several similarities with the friend of The chilindrina: the voice, the way of dressing, the way of crying and how he explains things.

YOU CAN SEE: “El Chavo del 8”: what is the real name of Chilindrina? She came out in a chapter that few remember

It should be noted that in the bookChavo’s diary” (1995), which was written by the well-remembered Mexican director and actor, it was revealed that his father abandoned his mother when he was not yet born and that, for this reason, he never knew him or keeps memories of him. In the same way, it was detailed that his mother raised him for a few years and then she abandoned him in a nursery because she could no longer do it alone.

In this regard, other followers point out that such a character could be Chavo as an adult. Also, it is said that Mr Ramon would be the father of the witty child because of the way he took care of him, and that Maruja (from the “Los Caquitos” segment) had El Chavo with The Chompiras.

#Chavo #del #real #father #Chavo #fan #theory