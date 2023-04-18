“The guy from 8” is a comedy soap opera remembered by different generations. The occurrences and stories of each one of the characters captivated the spectators, who gathered in front of the television to enjoy the production that premiered in 1973. The series had the participation of artists such as Roberto Gómez Bolaños, Ramón Valdés, Carlos Villagrán, Florinda Meza, Rubén Aguirre and María Antonieta de las Nieves, the latter of whom gave life to Chilindrina, a witty girl who had a

Who is Chilindrina’s sister?

According to El Tiempo, Marie Antoinette of the Snows He participated in “Los supergenios de la mesa cuadrada”, a segment created by Chespirito and in which the protagonists answered in an absurd way the letters sent by the viewers. On one occasion, the Mexican actress appeared with the character the breasted Mococha and read a text sent by Chilindrina de las Nieves. When she answered it, he revealed that Chilindrina was his younger sister.

Right away, the doctor Chapatin He asked her if she has a little sister named like that and Mococha revealed that that was not her name, but that it was the way they called her affectionately. In other words, she anticipated the appearance of the character from the neighborhood (la Chilindrina) that we would see later in “El Chavo del 8”.

“El Chavo del 8”: cast

Roberto Gómez Bolaños as Chavo from 8

Ramón Valdés as Don Ramón

Florinda Meza as Doña Florinda

Carlos Villagran as Quico

Marie Antoinette de las Nieves as Chilindrina

Édgar Vivar as Ñoño / Mr. Barriga

Rubén Aguirre as Professor Jirafales

Angelines Fernández as Doña Clotilde.

