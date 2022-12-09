“El Chavo del 8″, an icon of Mexican television, aired its episodes between the 1970s and 1980s. Even so, fans still remember the series as if it were yesterday; However, they have already had to say goodbye to several of their protagonists, among them, Roberto Gomez Bolanos Y Ramon Valdes. But did you know that both actors met before giving life to Chavo and Don Ramón, respectively, in the program?

The film that brought Don Ramón and Chespirito together

Before becoming a benchmark for his country, Gomez Bolanos He started in the world of entertainment as a radio and TV scriptwriter, after which he dedicated himself to acting.

While, Valdes She began her artistic career in the golden age of Mexican cinema and, in this way, she made her way as a rising star. Thus, by 1970, the two interpreters coincided on the set of “El cuerpazo del delito”.

This comedy premiered in 1970 and was divided into three parts: “La insatiable”, “The rebel” and “The seductress”. It was the second that brought together Chespirito and the popular Don Ramón on its set.

That production, in which Angélica María also starred, saw the birth of their friendship, which would soon end up uniting them again in “El chavo del 8″. However, once they reached the neighborhood, all was not rosy.

Don Ramón and El Chavo: friendship that ended in resignation

Roberto Gomez Bolanos Y Ramon Valdes they had great chemistry thanks to their interaction in “La rebelde”. However, as soon as Chespirito married Florinda Meza, the first friction began to wear down their relationship.

“He did not like that situation of pressure and tension in which Florinda (Meza) began to want to take the lead. Yes, she was in. Not a little, quite a bit. And it was when my father decided to leave the program, “revealed Carmen Valdés, one of Don Ramón’s daughters, in statements collected by El heraldo de México.

This led the dear Don Ramón to abandon the fiction of who had been a great friend.