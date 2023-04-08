The legacy of “The guy from 8” in popular culture, more than 40 years after its completion, it remains indelible. The unforgettable scenes of the Roberto Gómez Bolaños series, such as the crushing of Don Ramón by Mr. Barriga or the trip to Acapulco, are still in the minds of millions of fans around the world. But there are still secrets that even the most devoted fans don’t know, like the famous ‘lost chapter’ that reveals the true name of the chilindrina.

“El Chavo del 8” is one of the most famous series on Mexican and Latin American TV. Photo: The Country

“El Chavo del 8”: what is the real name of Chilindrina?

Although it does not seem very likely, the programs created by chespirito They share certain characters. That was how we found out what Mr. Barriga’s true profession was before he appeared on “The guy from 8”. In this sense, according to the portal El Tiempo, Marie Antoinette of the Snows He appeared in “The Super Geniuses of the Square Table” with the character La Mococha Pechocha.

In case you don’t know, the sketch revolved around how the main characters—five of them mostly—responded in an absurd way to letters supposedly sent by viewers. That’s when Mococha Pechocha reads the letter written by Chilindrina de las Nieves and says that she is her sister.

Faced with such a revelation, Dr. Chapatín responds: “Do you have a chilindrina sister?” And here comes what few fans know: “No, her name is not Chilindrina. We affectionately call her Chilindrina because she is my little sister, but her name is Espergencia, la Chilindrina.”, commented the artist in reference to the character that we would later see in “El Chavo del 8”.

La Chilindrina is one of the most beloved and famous characters of “El Chavo del 8”. Photo: File/The Republic

What is the real name of Chavo del 8?

According to what was explained by Infobae, the real name of “El Chavo del 8” came when the book “El diario del Chavo del 8” was published, written by Roberto Gómez Bolaños himself. In it, some hidden details of the show were revealed, among them, that the protagonist was actually called Rodolfo Pietro Filiberto Raffaelo Guglielmi.