“The guy from 8” saw thousands of boys and girls grow up over the decades. Despite the fact that it came to an end more than 40 years ago, and that it is no longer broadcast on TV, thousands of fans fondly remember the characters created by Roberto Gomez Bolanos. Although there are certain doubts regarding some aspects of the plot, such as the curious barrel that served as a home for the protagonist of the Televisa series.

The agreement that Roberto Gómez Fernández had with Televisa ended and has not been renewed. Photo: Chespirito Group

Where is the Chavo barrel?

When the show ended, the whereabouts of the enigmatic Chavo barrel was a mystery, at least until 2012. According to a report by Infobae, a winery in La Rioja, Spain, bought it for an average of 3,000 pesos.

According to the aforementioned media, it was said that the barrel was made of French oak, with a capacity of 225 liters and was acquired to be used for wine production. In fact, it was commented that, to maintain the legacy of Gómez Bolaños, the object was going to be used to age a batch of Marqués de Chespirito, a product of which there was no commercial record.

Why does Chavo del 8 live in a barrel?

For many years, fans of “El Chavo del 8” believed that the protagonist lived in the barrel that was in the middle of Mr. Barriga’s neighborhood, but this was actually his hiding place. So what was his home?

The truth is that Chavo lived in apartment number 8 together with a woman named Carmen, as revealed in a posthumous book after Chespirito’s death. When the old woman dies, the star character must leave the room and, since he was a little orphan, his friends invited him to sleep in his house.

In addition, this explanation was verified with a lost chapter of the series.