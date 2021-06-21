El Chavo del 8, considered by many viewers as the most important Mexican comedy show in history, turned 50 this sunday then its first chapter aired on June 20, 1971.

Although the series created and starred by Roberto Gómez Bolaños Chespirito reached its half century with much uncertainty, because currently there are no agreements on your rights and therefore it is not broadcast on television.

“It’s a shame that it’s 50 years old and Chavo nothing, there are no records of him in the Televisa programming, where he was born. It’s very sad, and he (Chespirito), I would be very sad, “laments television critic Roberto Rondero.

In August 2020, the news that the popular Gómez Bolaños program would go off the air of all the channels on which it was replicated, shocked loyal fans of the deceased in 2014 throughout Latin America.

This was due to a legal misunderstanding on the part of Grupo Televisa and the representatives of the also producer.

A watershed

According to Rondero, the expectations that were had for the series in its beginnings were bad.

The idea that a group of adults will represent children on television did not seem very attractive, but the charisma and simplicity of each of their characters would soon place them in the highest ratings of audience.

“(The program) for Mexico was more than a watershed. It changed not only the production structures, but also the marketing structures. With the Chavo The export of the television market is announced not only of soap operas, but of unit and comedy programs. That was the big surprise, “he asserts.

Another aspect that changed the program was the white humor used by its iconic characters such as the Chilindrina, Quico, Don Ramón, Professor Jirafales, Mr. Barriga, Ñoño Y Mrs. Florinda.

“The comedy before Chavo It was always in a burlesque tone, of a lot of luck in Mexico, of many double meanings. We came from a stage of almost two decades of fichera cinema, video homes that were made in two days of terrible quality and required a product that could enter homes and unite families. And it was when El Chavo del 8 started “, assures the critic.

Gómez Bolaños was not only successful with El Chavo del 8, in his sketch program entitled Chespirito also had great success with characters like the Chapulín Colorado, the Chómpiras or the Doctor Chapatín, but none were even close to the success of the Chavo, played by himself.

Rondero remembers the words that the actor and producer said to him personally when he questioned him about the great success of Chavo.

“I can tell you it’s because I’m natural, I don’t want to do the Chavo pretending. People know that I am an adult and even though they know it, they identify with the child that we all have inside “, paraphrases the critic.

An uncertain future

Concentrated, observant and closed in his projects, this is how Rondero remembers Chespirito.

The television expert was close to the creative when he worked at Televisa and cannot get out of his head the dedication that he gave to his most beloved project, El Chavo del 8.

“Roberto was in production all the time, he was someone who observed and analyzed, who changed the plays depending on the situation. He was an actor of method and not so much of what occurred to him, “he assures.

The show began broadcasting in 1971 on Channel 8 and eventually earned a spot on the most important television channel, Channel 2., ending as a standalone format in 1980.

Later, it remained within another program, Chespirito, and its disappearance during the 1980s was gradual due to the desertion of many of its actors.

But until 2020, the show had had a window on television.

Although some tributes to the program were announced in 2020, there have been few, including the sale of commemorative coins issued by the Mexican Mint, an album of collectible stamps and the video game FIFA 21 dressed his players in the iconic costumes of the Chavo for a few days.

However, nothing was said about possible transmissions and the future of the program is uncertain.

“I don’t think there will ever be a program like that again. The kid He left a legacy in the behavior of the Mexican, his well-defined characters and Mexico has not changed that much. Bolaños’ humor is permanent and universal“, concludes Rondero.

yhc

.