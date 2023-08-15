‘El Chavo del 8’ is one of the most popular and famous Mexican series in the world, such has been its impact that, 43 years after its last broadcast, it continues to amass a large number of fans. Some of them, from time to time pay homage to the creator Roberto Gomez Bolanos, who passed away in 2014. One of the latest productions has been created with the artificial intelligence, which is very fashionable. These are pictures showing what it would look like The Chavo as an adult since, as we remember, the character is supposed to be a child. However, the images may not be what you expect, since you see a ‘chavito’ totally different.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘El Chavo del 8’: what did Doña Florinda look like without curlers? This was his radical change

What does El Chavo del 8 look like as an adult according to the AI?

This week, on the internet, some images of ‘El Chavo del 8’ in his adult version went viral, which were created with the use of artificial intelligence and the result was shocking, because, in some photos, more he looks like the hunchback of Notre Dame due to the augmented features that the system gave him.

Next, we leave you the images of “El Chavo del 8” as an adult, according to the AI.

A Twitter user created the adult version of El Chavo del 8 with artificial intelligence. Photo: Chokoaddictus Twitter

A Twitter user created the adult version of El Chavo del 8 with artificial intelligence. Photo: Chokoaddictus Twitter

YOU CAN SEE: ‘El Chavo del 8’: this is the reason that fed up ‘Don Ramón’ and caused his resignation from the program

Who created the adult version of El Chavo del 8 with the AI?

The user behind the creation of El Chavo del 8 adult with artificial intelligence was ‘Chokoaddictus’ or ‘Teacher Lalo’, an English teacher and translator, who published the images he created with the help of the Midjourney program on his Twitter account.

#Chavo #del #disturbing #Chavo #adult #artificial #intelligence