The dark spirits of carrera scared the characters of “El chavo del 8”, but few knew the truth behind some of their pranks.

“The guy from the 8″, a show created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños, marked several generations, thanks to its charismatic characters and stories. Almost 50 years after its premiere, its chapters continue to give fans around the world something to talk about.

The first part of the saga “Los espíritus carreros” is one of the most remembered. In it, every night dishes appeared in Chavo’s barrel and ‘La Bruja del 71’ explained that it was about these spirits, although in the end it was Don Ramón worried that Chavo would eat.

What are the shocking spirits?

According to the ‘Witch of 71’, they are responsible for all the paranormal phenomena that occurred within the vicinity. However, they would not be harmful or evil ghosts, but mocking and harmless.

The Royal Academy of the Spanish Language points out that “chocarrerías” are jokes in bad taste, jokes or some obscene joke that generates discomfort.

“El Chavo del 8” tells the stories of a Mexican boy who lives in a neighborhood in Mexico City. In this way, they reflect the problems that many street children experience on a daily basis, such as hunger, sadness and not having someone to take care of them.