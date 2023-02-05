The special effects of “El chavo del 8” are always a matter of conversation. Of all of them, the most popular was the one on the occasion when Don Ramón was completely smooth after being crushed by Señor Barriga.

“The guy from 8”, a show created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños, culminated in 1980, but continues to this day thanks to its unforgettable anecdotes in the neighborhood and behind-the-scenes occurrences. Its chapters are full of moments that continue to steal laughter, but few are as unforgettable as the time Mr. Barriga crushed Don Ramón.

The image of Chilindrina’s father prostrated as flat as a sheet has been recorded in the retina of the fans. To relive the chapter and know the story, here we remember how it happened.

What happened in the chapter “Insomnia”?

An unforgettable moment. Photo: Televisa

In that episode, Chavo couldn’t sleep because of the insomnia the night before and Quico tried to help him so they could play. When Señor Barriga arrives to collect the rent from Don Ramón, he repeatedly bumps into the protagonist, who lies sleeping on the ground in the neighborhood. This only exhausted the older man’s patience.

As usual, Chilindrina’s father successfully evades him. But in the end he accidentally faces him after mistaking him for Quico, whom he wanted to pinch for revenge. Ñoño’s father told him that he could put up with several things, except this type of aggression, so he threw a fist at him and crushed him.

The Televisa series has always been characterized by the use of practical special effects. Thanks to these they were able to make Chavo fly with balloons, recreate fake scenes and objects, as well as include doubles of the characters, giants, dwarfs, and how to forget the occasion when Quico held a pot of boiling water.