“The guy from 8” is one of the most famous television series of the last decades. Since its first broadcast in 1971, to this day, it continues to be the favorite of the international audience, which includes Peru. Throughout the history of the neighborhood, we met various characters, who won the affection of the public with their charisma and authenticity, one of them being the professor Jirafalescharacter played by Ruben Aguirre.

We all remember the “ta-ta-tá” of Doña Florinda’s eternal love; However, another detail that caught the teacher’s attention was his height, since he was one of the tallest characters in the series. We tell you what his true height was.

How was the character of Professor Girafales born?

Although many do not believe it, the character of Professor Jirafales appeared long before “El Chavo del 8”, since he first appeared in the series “Chespirito and the super geniuses of the square table”. However, there was a difference with the name, because in that program his name was Rubén Aguirre Jirafales and his role was to express his opinions about the Mexican show business, but he did not last long on paper, since in 1972 he went to another space television.

Professor Girafales in “The super geniuses of the square table”. Photo: Televisa

By 1973, he returns again with Roberto Gómez Bolaños and plays Professor Jirafales, who was the teacher at the neighborhood school and also the eternal lover of Doña Florinda. A curiosity about Rubén Aguirre is that, like his character, in 1967 he also taught classes for children at a primary school in Saltillo.

How tall is Professor Jirafales?

Professor Jirafales became one of the most beloved characters in the “El Chavo del 8” series, because the patience he showed with his students was unique and he never lost faith in them learning his teachings. Although sometimes he also could not with his anger and said his famous phrase “ta-ta-ta”.

Professor Jirafales was the tallest actor in the cast of “El Chavo del 8”. Photo: Televisa

The nicknames that his mischievous students gave him were ‘Ferrocarril Parado’ or ‘Maestro Longaniza’, since the teacher stood out for his great height. Rubén Aguirre, who passed away on June 17, 2016, was 1.96 m tall.