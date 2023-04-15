chespirito believe “The guy from 8” more than four decades ago and it still continues to mark the memory of more than one generation of viewers. Believe it or not, after so many years since its end and its departure from Mexican and Latin American TV, the Televisa series still hides some secrets, such as the Total debt that Don Ramón had with Mr. Barriga for more than 10 months of rent. Fortunately, a study has clarified the total moment and the result is scary.

YOU CAN SEE: “El Chavo del 8”: what is the real name of Chilindrina? She came out in a chapter that few remember

YOU CAN SEE: “El Chavo del 8”: who would be the real father of Chavo? This theory stirred up fans

“El chavo del 8”: how much money did Don Ramón owe Mr. Barriga in rents?

To the Mr. Belly We always saw him in the neighborhood, for almost one reason only: to collect rent from Don Ramón. Throughout the Roberto Gomez Bolaños program, La Chilindrina’s father kept postponing his account and there was no way he could catch up. But how much did he accumulate in rent debt?

According to Infobae, the real estate company Norua took several factors to carry out a study and determine how much the defaulter should pay. Characteristics such as that unit 72 of the neighborhood measured about 32 m2, would be located in El Zócalo, in Mexico City and more, it was estimated that the monthly value in the 70s would be 63 dollars for rent.

YOU CAN SEE: “El Chavo del 8”: what are the real names of the characters that many fans did not know?

With 14 months of rent that Don Barriga always claims, the charge would be 882 dollars, not including amounts for late payment. However, taking into account the time that the series was on the air, it was calculated that in reality Don Ramón had not paid about 110 months, with which, Norua stated that it would be about $6,930 in back rent.

YOU CAN SEE: “El Chavo del 8”: what was Mr. Barriga’s real job and why don’t many fans know?

Mr. Barriga was in charge of collecting the rent in the neighborhood. Photo: Televisa

YOU CAN SEE: “El chavo del 8”: how did Doña Clotilde have money and spoil Don Ramón if he didn’t have a job?

What is the real name of El Chavo del 8?

In case you didn’t know, the stars of “El chavo del 8” weren’t really called what you thought. That is to say, Chilindrina, Quico, Ñoño and more were just a way of referring to them with affection, since they all had very different first names. Such is the case of the protagonist.

As revealed in “El diario del Chavo del 8”, the boy with freckles and inhabitant of the barrel was actually called Rodolfo Pietro Filiberto Raffaelo Guglielmi.

#chavo #del #Don #Ramón #owe #Barriga #Study #reveals #amount #surprises #fans