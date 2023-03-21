“El chavo del 8”, premiered in the 70s by chespirito, is one of the most famous series on Latin American television, but its characters still continue to generate several unknowns, especially when it comes to their personal lives. Recently, we told you about the true work of Mr. Barriga, now, we have another piece of information for you:Where did Mrs. Clotilde get money from if we never saw her work? Next, we leave you more details.

Doña Clotilde giving a gift to Don Ramón. Photo: Televisa

“El chavo del 8”: where did Doña Clotilde get money from?

Dona Clotilde she lived alone in apartment 71 in the neighborhood. Despite the fact that she was an older woman, she did not have any company and did not have a job, she was always up to date with her rent. Not only that, but she indulged in certain luxuries and she even had money to give gifts to Mr Ramon. How was it solved?

The portal El Heraldo de México slipped some possible explanations. The first of them would be related to relatives outside the city, specifically in Guanajuato. According to the Aztec medium, the character played by Angelines Fernández received support from her relatives and sometimes visited themreason for which he was absent in some chapters of the fiction created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños.

Other theories suggest equally logical scenarios, such as a possible pension you received for your years of service when you were young. While, it is likely that he received a juicy inheritance and land belonging to a relative of good socioeconomic position who has already died.

The origin of Doña Clotilde’s income in “El chavo del 8” is one of the great mysteries of the series. Photo: Televisa

When did Angelines Fernández die and of what?

Although “El chavo del 8” was a children’s format, behind the scenes it hid some secrets from its stars. For example, Ramón Valdés had a strong addiction to cigarettes, a dependency that he shared with Angelines Fernandezwho used to smoke several a day.

In this context, Fernández soon contracted lung cancer, which caused her death on March 25, 1994. Her last wish was to be buried next to Valdés, her great life friend, and it was fulfilled. Currently, the remains of both artists rest in the Mausoleo del Ángel Cementerio.