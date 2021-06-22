By the end of 2020, Roberto Gomez Fernandez, son of Chespirito, said that plans to make a film and series about El Chavo del 8, Chapulín Colorado and about his father’s life after, at the beginning of that year, Roberto Gómez Bolaños shows stopped being broadcast on television.

With these ideas in mind, days ago it emerged that Disney would be in charge of executing these projects. With the passing of the hours, Goméz Fernández discarded this idea and commented that no creative from the US conglomerate or any other production company has approached his family in order to give life to the characters of La barrio del Chavo del 8 for an independent plot to those that the Gómez Fernández are planning.

“An animation program and a story about my father’s life are under consideration, but they are still in development with our production company. At the moment they do not have an addressee, but we continue talking with various platforms, “the businessman told Radio Fórmula de México.

Roberto Goméz Fernández and Florinda Meza

In the interview with Javier Poza for Radio Fórmula, the producer also spoke about Florinda Meza and the series that he wants to present about his life with Chespirito. Weeks ago, the actress, through her lawyer, announced that she seeks to reach an agreement with her husband’s family to implement this idea.

“I prefer not to talk about legal matters, but we have a good relationship with Florinda Meza. If there is any difference between us, it is something we can discuss. I spoke to her when the news about a biopic came out, but all right. We will get together later, ”he said.