More than 40 years after the end of 'El chavo del 8', fans of the iconic series created by Roberto Gomez Bolaños We continue to be surprised by the data about it that is released from time to time due to advances in the digital age. On this occasion, a video broadcast on the social network TikTok It shows us the main cast of the fiction participating in a commercial for a recognized brand. This situation would not be striking if it were not for the fact that they were interpreting the story of 'Snow White'.

Just as you read it, Don Ramón, Professor Jirafales, 'El Chavo', 'Kiko', among others, recorded an advertising spot in which they adapted one of the most famous stories worldwide and which was captured in a video that few have seen and thought to be lost.

What is the lost video of the characters from 'El Chavo del 8' about?

The aforementioned commercial, which was released through the @jbcroft account on TiKTok, begins with the professor Jirafales, a character played by the late Rubén Aguirre, who gives a brief introduction to the sketch they will perform and which will be based on the story of 'Snow White'. After that, the remembered 'Master Longaniza' makes his appearance again, who on this occasion conducts an interview with Mr Ramonwho plays the stepfather of 'Kikonieves'.

After a brief but fun intervention, Mr Ramon arrives at the house 'Kikonieves'to whom he offers one of the promotional products, and then gives him a right hand that made Carlos Villagrán's character fall to the ground.

In another scene, you can hear the voice of Mr. Barriga in the background, who explains that 'Kikonieves', who appears on the ground surrounded by 'The kid' and 'The chilindrina', can only wake up with a kiss. Given this, Don Ramón responds that no one was going to want to kiss the 'skinny pig's cheeks', to which Édgar Vivar's character indicated that Mrs. Florindahis mother, could wake him from his sleep.

What other adaptations were made in the 'Chespirito' programs?

Despite being a promotional video, that was not the only time that Roberto Gómez Bolaños' programs adapted a story or a story in one of their segments. In fact, they had already adapted the story of 'Snow White', which in that case was a special titled 'Snow White and the 7 churin churin fun flais', in which El Chapulín Colorado also participated.

Furthermore, in various independent chapters, the cast interpreted, in their own way, stories, novels and historical events, such as 'Don Quixote', 'Faust', 'Romeo and Juliet', 'Don Juan Tenorio', the story of the discovery of America, the legend of Samson, among many others.

