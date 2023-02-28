“El Chavo del 8” turns 50, but there is no trace of the series created by chespirito on world TV. What is the explanation behind this sad absence?

chespirito created “El Chavo del 8” as a sketch before giving it its own space on TV. This 2023, the series turns 50 and part of its longevity was related to the constant retransmissions in various Latin American countries, such as Brazil, Argentina, bolivian, Peru (was on América TV) and more. However, A couple of years ago the format left the small screen. Because?

“The guy from 8” turns 50. Photo: composition LR/Televisa

Why did “El Chavo del 8” leave TV?

On July 31, 2020, “El Chavo del 8” stopped its broadcasts on world TV. Although the reason was not explained at the time, the truth did not take long to come out in a short time. According to the BBC, It all boils down to a dispute between Televisa and Grupo Chespirito, a company owned by the Roberto Gómez Bolaños family that is in charge of the licences, that is, the commercial exploitation of the characters.

In this sense, the aforementioned medium shared statements from some television stations. In the case of the Brazilian channel SBT, he confirmed that the contract to broadcast the show ended due to “a problem pending resolution with the owner of the rights of the stories.”

For its part, Red Bolivisión indicated that the suspension of the transmission was related to “disagreements between the owners of the rights.” Meanwhile, Edgar Vivar (actor behind Mr. Barriga) revealed shortly after that “Those rights were not renewed, the Televisa company did not want to pay” (via BBC).

The derisory figure that Televisa wants to pay for “El Chavo del 8”

He was also encouraged to comment on the subject Florinda Mezawho assured that not only the issue of licenses was the main reason behind the absence of “El Chavo del 8 on TV”, but also revealed the derisory amount that Televisa wanted to pay to renew its contracts with Grupo Chespirito.

“If Televisa pays up to 50 million pesos for one year of rights to a soccer team, how is it going to pay a tenth for 15 years of Chespirito’s rights?” he asked. “Televisa has never had attention, both Roberto and I were always underestimated. I don’t care about him, it hurt a lot to be beaten, but he is still underestimated,” said the actress, in statements shared by the newspaper El Financiero de México.

Added to it, Robert and Graciela gomez Fernandezson of chespiritoThey also did not hesitate to give their opinion on this situation.

“Although saddened by the decision, my family and I hope that Chespirito will soon be on the screens of the world. We will continue to insist, and I am sure that we will succeed, ”wrote the first on Twitter in August 2020.

“It is a pity that whoever benefited the most from the programs, today affirms that they are no longer worth anything. She left her culture, her love, her example, her style to her children… This wealth cannot be quantified… Economic interests are not in the family, ”replied her sister.