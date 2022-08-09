The Serie “The guy from 8” would not have been the same without Don Ramón, the beloved character of Ramón Valdés. That grumpy man with no patience for children hid a big heart. Fans took notice, but few realize how important he is to making the story work.

“We removed Don Ramón, Kiko is no longer there. Doña Florinda is left without a son and no one to hit. The ‘Witch of ’71’ loses her reason for living in the neighborhood. Mr. Barriga lost the only one who hadn’t paid his rent. El Chavo loses his protector. Chilindrina is orphaned. You eliminate it from the equation and the program ends, “explained Carlos Villagrán.

Why did Don Ramón leave the series?

Don Ramón was last seen on screen in the chapter “What a beautiful neighborhood” in 1982. What few know is that the actor was tired of the bad atmosphere behind the scenes. Therefore, he decided to withdraw from “El chavo del 8” in 1979.

“There was a situation that got complicated when Florinda Meza started dating Roberto Gómez Bolaños. She began to make decisions that did not correspond to her, something that caused discomfort among the cast. He did not like the situation at work and decided to retire, “his daughter Carmen Valdés revealed to the media.

A year later, he returned to the program after speaking with Chespirito. However, the situation had not changed, so he decided to leave definitively, just like his partner Carlos Villagrán.

His fight against cancer

Contrary to how happy he looked on screen, Ramón Valdés had a strong addiction to cigarettes. In the early 1980s, he was diagnosed with stomach cancer and admitted to a hospital.

Despite his condition, the actor never gave up his vice and the situation got so bad that the doctors had to reduce his stomach to a third.

The doctors’ attempts were in vain, as the cancer eventually metastasized to his spinal cord.

He was told that he would live only six more months, but he managed to stay until August 9, 1988. They had to sedate him to stop his pain. The beloved character departed at the age of 64.