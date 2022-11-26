Years go by and “El Chavo del 8″ does not go out of style. Despite no longer being on television, due to copyright problems, the program created by Roberto Gomez Bolanos It remains one of the most popular on the internet. With unique characters, its chapters continue to get more than one laugh among netizens.

One of the most popular actors in the fiction cast was undoubtedly Ramón Valdés, who gave life to the beloved Don Ramón. Chilindrina’s father died 34 years ago, but his family is in charge of keeping his image alive.

Ramón Valdés’ house in Mexico

Through her Twitter account, Carmen Valdés, daughter of Ramón Valdés, revealed to her followers an image of the house that she shared with her family. Beyond the luxuries, fans highlighted that she had a simple home, very much in the style of the late interpreter.

Ramón Valdés and his daughter Carmen in a family photo. Photo: @carmenvaldesjul

“And how not to miss you! You are to blame for giving me so much. Here in the house in Cuernavaca, where we spend so many pleasant moments, playing and relaxing, always with your great ideas, but the most valuable thing, your way of loving, giving and being. Unpublished photo from 1977,” she wrote as a review of the image.

“El Chavo del 8”: why did Don Ramón resign from the show?

Ramón Valdés, the popular don Ramón from “El chavo del 8”, passed away at the age of 64. Photo: composition/Chespirito Group

Don Ramón was last seen in the episode “Qué bonita vecindad” in 1982. Tired of the bad atmosphere behind the scenes, he decided to retire from “El Chavo del 8” in 1979.

“There was a situation that got complicated when Florinda Meza started dating Roberto Gómez Bolaños. She began to make decisions that did not correspond to her, something that caused discomfort among the cast, “revealed her daughter Carmen Valdés to the media.