“The guy from 8” It has marked thousands of people in Latin America. Despite the fact that more than 50 years have passed since its premiere, the program starring Roberto Gómez Bolaños is still fondly remembered by many viewers. One of the characters that most captivated the public was Carlos Villagrán, who gave life to quico. What used to attract attention was her ability to puff out her cheeks and talk at the same time.

The 78-year-old Mexican actor has been asked on more than one occasion about his secret to achieve this gesture. To the surprise of the fans, the friend of ‘Chespirito’ in fiction he revealed the technique he uses to make his famous expression.

How did Quico puff up his cheeks and talk at the same time?

Carlos Villagran He has revealed to his followers on more than one occasion that his secret to puffing out his cheeks and talking at the same time lies in a peculiar trick. He has assured that his technique consists only of putting into practice a muscular exercise with his mouth. At the same time, he holds the air between his cheeks .

While this might seem like an easy thing to do, it actually takes a lot of practice. This has been pointed out by Quico himself. In addition to this, what Villagrán does is modify his voice so that it sounds like a child’s.

Thanks to this, he has been able to utter several of the phrases with which he has become famous: “I don’t like you” or “What did he mean to me?” It should also be noted that the artist did not place any object, such as cotton or other stuffing, on his cheeks to represent his character.

Quico’s character is remembered for several iconic phrases, such as “I don’t like you.” Photo: capture Televisa

Why did Carlos Villagrán move away from Roberto Gómez Bolaños?

Although Quico and the guy They were friends in fiction, over the years, both actors distanced themselves in real life.

Both claimed to be the creations of Mrs. Florinda’s son. This discussion reached such a point that the artists fell out for several years. Subsequently, the actor assured that Bolaños even went so far as to declare that his co-star was envious of him for the success of his character in “El Chavo del 8 ″.

“They took me out of the program ‘El Chavo del 8′ And, among so many tours that we did, we visited many countries, there was a press conference, but 70% of the questions were for Quico and envy began to arouse, professional zeal”, he assured the program “La peña de Morfi”.

Carlos Villagrán and ‘Chespirito’ stopped being friends, despite having acted together in “El Chavo del 8”. Photo: composition LR / The Republic

Along these lines, he added that Gómez Bolaños tried in different ways to remove him from the program. “We toured Chile (…) When we got back on the plane, he calls me Roberto and tells me that there is a deficit in the records of the characters and I told him that they were his. (…) he was going to take part of my salary, I was just an interpreter. It was a pretext to get me out, ”said Carlos Villagrán in the aforementioned dialogue.