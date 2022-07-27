If we talk about “El chavo del 8″, one of the most watched television series in history, it is easy to think of characters like Don Ramón, Chilindrina, Professor Jirafales, among others. However, is there anyone who remembers Enrique Segoviano? Possibly, only the most fanatical, since it is about someone who was mentioned in a good part of the show and who worked very closely with Roberto Gómez Bolaños, but who never once appeared on screen in front of the actors.

His name was mentioned in the opening credits, in which the narrator introduced the cast members, but very few viewers paid attention to this sequence. Perhaps, that is why not many of the neighborhood fans remember him clearly.

Enrique Segoviano, the ignored genius

Enrique Segoviano, as the same intro of “El Chavo del 8” alludes to, was the director of the television series. “Management, Enrique Segoviano”, said the voice that introduced the characters.

Far from the entire Mexican cast, Segoviano is originally from the Dominican Republic, but arrived in Mexico at an early age. Thanks to his work of more than 40 years as a producer and screenwriter, he is considered by some to be one of the creative minds behind the remembered comedy.

His potential as an artist led Roberto Gómez Bolaños to hire him in 1973, just five years after starting on television.

In this way, a large part of the shots, lighting and sound that can be seen in “El Chavo del 8” are the product of the work of Enrique Segoviano, who also directed the well-remembered film “El chanfle”, which was also his first film. .