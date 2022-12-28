The years pass and the success of “The guy from 8” remains among the viewers. Despite the death of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, creator of the chespirito universe, his fans keep his works alive. Although the series with a neighborhood protagonist left television, on social networks, its chapters, interviews and specials continue to be seen by thousands of followers.

With several moments to remember, there is one that is always part of the public, the one who exhibited Don Ramón’s return to the series and the reunion he had with Chilindrina. For a long time it was said that the reactions were not planned, but is it true?

The story behind the return of Ramón Valdés to the neighborhood

For several years it was said that Ramón Valdés and María Antonieta de las Nieves were surprised to see each other after time on the set of “El Chavo del 8″. The actor, who resigned due to the heavy work environment, had his last appearance in the chapter “Peluchín” in 1979.

An anticipated reunion between Ramón Valdés and María Antonieta de la Nieves? Photo: Chespirito Group

“There was a situation that got complicated when Florinda Meza started dating Roberto Gómez Bolaños. She began to make decisions that did not correspond to her, something that caused discomfort among the cast,” Carmen Valdés revealed to the media.

His return occurred in 1981 with the chapter “The return of Don Ramón”. As part of popular culture, it was said that María Antonieta de las Nieves, due to the expression she shows in the scene, did not know anything about her return to the show, but this was denied by Roberto Gómez Fernández, son of Chespirito, in the 2019.

On Ramón Valdés’ YouTube channel, which is run by members of his family, Esteban Valdés, the actor’s son, spoke with Gómez Fernández about his father’s return to the program and how true the surprise that Chilindrina got was on stage.