Over the years, there are several series and movies that have a space in the minds of viewers. One of them is, without a doubt, “El Chavo del 8″, a Mexican fiction created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños.

With characters that achieved great success on TV, more than one may think that their interpreters obtained fame and fortune, but how true is this? In an interview, María Antonieta de las Nieves told where the money was behind the iconic series.

Did “El Chavo del 8” give money to his actors and actresses?

In conversation with Yordi Rosado, the interpreter gave unknown details about her career, as well as her time at “El Chavo”. When asked if they earned well for their characters, she said that “not as much as people think.”

“Nope. Horacio Gómez Bolaños, Chespirito’s brother, was not a good representative. He was very strict. It was not that he kept money, but he did not know how to exploit the series nor to us as characters ”, he mentioned.

On the other hand, he explained that more than his salary in the program, What gave the actors of “El Chavo” money were the circusesevents where they were representing their popular roles.

“Roberto never wanted to do a circus and I was in one of the most beautiful in Mexico at that time. He told Chespirito to give my husband a chance to do business, since several of us were going to be hired for some shows. He said yes. Horacio, who was the representative, was the one in charge of the money and always asked for 50/50. At a function, my husband gave him half the money, but if they were missing, I don’t know, 20 pesos, he would demand it from you. We would arrive at the circus and ask for the remaining money before someone does anything. The businessman did not want to and he always created a problem, ”he revealed.

But why does the actress continue to give life to Chilindrina at the age of 71?

Last February, María Antonieta de las Nieves said that the actors of “El Chavo” do not receive royalties from the series, so they must continue working. “The program ended and they stopped broadcasting it in Central and South America. Since then we have not received a single penny,” she explained.