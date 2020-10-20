Joaquín Guzmán Loera, El Chapo, has given another twist to the strategy of wielding the deterioration of his health and the violation of his human rights in prison to stop his extradition to the United States. A few days after publicly denouncing, through his wife, Emma Coronel, that he fears for his life and does not know if he will arrive alive in December, the former miss and mother of two of the children of the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel planted herself in Washington to expose her husband’s problems to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

El Chapo “is sick with nerves, with depression,” Coronel told reporters after their meetings at the IACHR headquarters, a short distance from the White House. According to the 27-year-old, who defined herself as a “housewife”, her husband “is in very bad shape due to all the rights that are being violated” in the maximum security prison in Ciudad Juárez where the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel he awaits, and fears, his extradition, totally isolated and with restricted visits, according to his wife’s complaint.

“They are violating all of his human rights and that is affecting him to receive an appropriate defense,” said lawyer Cynthia Castillo, who accompanied the kingpin’s wife to Washington.

The IACHR already has a thick personal file on El Chapo. In May, his lawyers filed a petition for precautionary measures for his “health, life and personal integrity.” And at the beginning of June, they returned to appear to make a petition for the Commission to analyze their case through due process, considering that their procedural guarantees are not being respected. On that occasion, Coronel also traveled to Washington, but his visit to the IACHR took place, unlike this time, in a very discreet manner. This new trip by Coronel to the US capital was advanced from Mexico, which ensured the presence of the cameras upon his arrival at the Commission.

Coronel emphatically denied that the case they have presented to the IACHR – this Thursday she delivered new medical reports, from a psychologist and a psychiatrist, to expand the documentation of the case, she said – is an attempt to stop the extradition of her husband to the United States. .

“Nothing to do with the extradition or anything, everything is based on his health,” said El Chapo’s wife. It is, he insisted, that “stop the psychological torture that is being done, nothing more.”

The young woman, who has American nationality, said that she has not yet decided what she will do if, despite all the attempts, her husband ends up extradited to the United States, something that, if their lawyers are not able to stop, could happen at the beginning of next year .

“I have no idea because we have not talked about that situation, I have not thought about it,” he declared. “They would be things that are seen over time, for me they have no urgency right now, nor much importance”.