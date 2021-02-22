Emma Coronel, wife of Joaquín Guzmán, in court in Brooklyn, in 2019. HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

El Chapo Guzmán’s wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, was arrested this Monday at Dulles International Airport (Virginia), which serves the city of Washington. He is accused of involvement in international drug trafficking. He is scheduled to appear tomorrow by videoconference in federal court in the District of Columbia.

Coronel, 31, with dual US and Mexican nationality, faces charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for import into the United States, according to a note from the Justice Department. He is also accused of having conspired with others to help El Chapo in his escape from the Altiplano prison, in Juárez (Mexico), in the summer of 2015, as well as another escape in 2017 to avoid the extradition of her husband to U.S.

Joaquin El Chapo Guzmán Loera, the feared leader of the Sinaloa cartel, the largest organization dedicated to drug trafficking between Mexico and the United States, was sentenced in a federal court in New York to life imprisonment. After 11 weeks of trial, a popular jury found him guilty of 10 crimes, including that of running a criminal organization.