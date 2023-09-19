Ovidio Guzman, one of the sons of Mexican drug trafficker Joaquin “El Chapo Guzman”, asserted his innocence before the Chicago District Court, in the United States, where five charges were filed against him this Monday (18), including drug trafficking and money laundering.

Ovidio, also known as “El Raton,” is accused of conspiring to distribute drugs, being part of a criminal enterprise, exporting narcotics to the U.S., conducting financial transactions with the proceeds of illegal activities, and illegally using and possessing firearms.

He was extradited from Mexico to the USA last Friday (15), and this was his first court appearance.

The American newspaper The Chicago Tribune said the accused wore an orange prison jumpsuit and ankle shackles as he listened to the hearing through an interpreter, but spoke to the judge handling the case, Sharon Johnson Coleman, clearly in English.

If convicted, he could receive life sentences on two counts. According to the newspaper, the death penalty was excluded in extradition negotiations with Mexican authorities.

The court prohibited the use of telephones and other electronic devices at the hearing, which had a strong police presence, with at least eight officers close to the defendant and near the door, according to the The Chicago Tribune.

“El Ratón”‘s next appearance in court is scheduled for November.

Ovidio was one of Washington’s most wanted drug traffickers for his involvement in fentanyl trafficking and was arrested by Mexican authorities in January.

In April, American prosecutors filed charges in three different federal districts against him and three of his brothers, for allegedly assuming leadership of the Sinaloa cartel, following the arrest and subsequent extradition of their father to the US.

The Sinaloa cartel, according to the US government, is the “most powerful drug trafficking organization in the world” and is primarily responsible for the production and manufacture of fentanyl for distribution in the US, where the drug, considered 50 times more potent than heroin, is “the leading cause of death among Americans ages 18 to 49.”

Ovidio’s arrest on January 5 came days before US President Joe Biden’s visit to Mexico for the North American Leaders Summit, although Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has denied any connection between the two events.

This Monday (18), Obrador said that the extradition had been carried out so as not to give “political” pretexts to the USA, which will hold its next presidential elections in November 2024. (With information from the EFE Agency)