Joaquín Guzmán López is not only suspected of betrayal. Joaquín’s son El Chapo Guzmán, one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, began his judicial journey in the United States on Tuesday by pleading not guilty in a federal court in Chicago. The US authorities accuse him of arms and drug trafficking, including fentanyl, and money laundering. If found guilty after a trial, he could be sentenced to the death penalty, according to his lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman. He said that there is no “cooperation” between his client and the Government and that there never has been.

Guzmán López, 38, appeared in court dressed in the orange prison jumpsuit, his hands and feet shackled. He heard the five counts detailed in the indictment filed by Illinois prosecutors in April 2023. The case, which includes crimes committed between 2008 and 2023, includes not only him but the rest of his brothers, who make up the cartel faction known as Los Chapitos: Iván Guzmán Salazar, Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, Ovidio Guzmán López and Joaquín Guzmán López.

Guzman Lopez, nicknamed El Güero, refused an interpreter and spoke to District Judge Sharon Coleman in English to say he suffers from health problems. He said he takes medication for thyroid problems and has high blood pressure. The hearing was held under strict security measures. The use of cell phones, computers and other electronic devices was prohibited.

After denying responsibility for the crimes he faces, Coleman determined that a new hearing will be held on September 30. The process has taken place at a time of tension between the families that have run the criminal operation of the organization known as the Sinaloa Cartel. Reports suggest that Guzmán López set a trap to kidnap veteran drug lord Ismael The May Zambada. Both were arrested on Thursday after a surprise operation when they landed at a private airfield on the border between Texas and New Mexico.

Frank Pérez, Ismael Zambada’s lawyer, said that the 76-year-old drug trafficker was kidnapped by Guzmán López and taken against his will to the United States. The lawyer has rejected the first version, which said that the member of the Chapitos set a trap into which the drug trafficker fell, who had been evading justice for a long time and who, until now, had never set foot in jail.

“Joaquin Guzman Lopez forcibly kidnapped my client. He ambushed him, threw him to the ground, where he was handcuffed by six men dressed in military uniforms and Joaquin. His legs were tied and a black bag was placed over his head,” Perez told CNN on Sunday.

Attorney Lichtman made a quick reference to those rumors that suggest the Guzmáns betrayed Zambada. “There are an enormous amount of rumors published by the press. I don’t know what is real and what is not. But it should not surprise anyone that there is a story that seems to change every minute, which dignifies that much of what is leaked to journalists is incorrect,” said the lawyer, who represented El Chapo Guzmán in his 2019 trial.

Lichtman also defends Ovidio Guzmán López, the youngest member of the clan. He was arrested in Mexico for the second time in September 2023. Days later, he appeared in Chicago to plead not guilty to the charges he faces, including drug and arms trafficking and money laundering.