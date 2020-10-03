Despite the pandemic, El Chapo Guzmán is back in the news in Mexico, this time because of his mother. Last week, María Consuelo Loera, 92, captured the attention of the country when she greeted, from her truck, a man who approached the window. The man was the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who had traveled to Sinaloa to visit the works of a highway in the mountains. The same piece of mountains where the drug trafficker was born. Mom and the president shook hands. He told her that he had already received her letter and she thanked him. López Obrador unleashes a political storm with his greeting to El Chapo’s mother.

The letter in question is a typed page, in which Mrs. Loera insists that her son was illegally extradited to the United States, in addition to communicating that the neighboring country has denied her a humanitarian visa to visit him. The justice of that country sentenced Guzmán to life imprisonment last year.

The rest of the letter is a request for the Government of Mexico to help her see him before she dies. And the verification that, in effect, there is a certain closeness: “our lawyers are in contact with those you designated for the repatriation of my son.” It is the second letter that the lady sends to the president.

This Thursday, one of the Guzmán family’s lawyers, José Luis González Meza, tried to downplay the greeting and the letter in a radio interview, implying that the closeness reflected in the video was the same that the president practices with anyone, in their massive visits to the towns of the country. In other words, there is no favorable treatment for the Guzmán Loera family. However, the effect of the lawyer’s words has been just the opposite.

“It was not a consensual meeting,” the lawyer told the interviewer, journalist Azucena Uresti. “I spoke with a person from her team. I handed him the letter. And I said, well, here we are going to be. If the president has no problem, let him stop and fortunately he stopped ”. Then, Uresti asks him “was there any risk for the president?” And the lawyer answers, “None, he came to the Sierra de El Chapo, hee hee hee!” Uresti, who has seen the vein, counterattacks, “what was Joaquín Guzmán Loera’s order?” The lawyer takes the bait like a hungry fish: “Do not harm the president. How many times I go to Sinaloa, the president will be protected. “

More than a palpable reality, drug trafficking in Mexico is a shadow theater, where it is seldom known why what is happening. In the face of the murders, the arrests, the procedural failures, the releases, any explanation is usually interpretation and not certainty. Juicy events like the greeting between the president of Mexico and the mother of the most famous drug trafficker since Pablo Escobar work in the same vein: more confusion.

The question in Mexico this week alluded to the reason. Why is the president going to greet the mother of a convicted drug lord? And above all, in exchange for what? The government’s response has been to let López Obrador speak. On Monday, he said: “An older adult deserves all my respect, regardless of who their child is. Sometimes I have to shake hands with white-collar criminals who have not even lost their respectability, how can I leave my hand out to a lady? ” On the same Monday, the Ministry of Finance announced that it had frozen 14 bank accounts for companies and individuals around the Sinaloa cartel.

Holding on to a thread, the Guzmán family tries to prove that the extradition of the drug trafficker was illegal. His ultimate intention is for the United States to return it to Mexico. However, it seems difficult for something like this to happen, even more so after the amount of resources that the country has devoted to investigating, prosecuting and setting up the processes against him, in addition to the expense involved in the trial: every time the police transferred him jail to courtroom, New York authorities were closing the Brooklyn Bridge.

For years, different offices of the DEA, the United States anti-drug agency, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security investigated Guzmán and led the Mexican authorities to set up operations to capture him. In the end they succeeded. Twice: After his first capture in 2014, Guzmán escaped and the Mexican authorities again needed the help of US agencies to recapture him.