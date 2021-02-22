The wife of drug trafficker Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, Emma Coronel, was arrested on Monday in the US state of Virginia on charges of international drug trafficking, the US Department of Justice reported in a statement. Guzmán was already sentenced to life in prison in the United States in July 2019 for being the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a Mexican and American national, was detained at Dulles International Airport and is scheduled to appear in court in the District of Columbia on Tuesday.

Coronel is accused of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin and marijuana imported into the United States. In addition, he conspired with third parties to help Guzmán in his escape on July 11, 2015 from the Altiplano prison in Almoloya de Juárez.

The text of the Department of Justice indicates that he also participated in the preparation of a new escape that was ultimately not consummated, since Guzmán was extradited to the United States in 2017.