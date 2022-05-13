‘El Chapo Guzmán’ became recognized as one of the most powerful and richest people in the world. Their properties ranged from luxurious cars to ostentatious homes.

And although ‘El Chapo’ was arrested on February 22, 2014, Questions continue to arise about the narco’s possessions, especially about his luxurious collection of cars.

After his recapture, all his acquisitions were seized by the Mexican government, among them were 43 cars and trucks from brands such as Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, Jeep, Nissan, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz.

According to the ‘Univisión’ media, the collection of cars was auctioned and for security reasons the owners were never publicly revealed. However, “it was announced that the total sale of these goods exceeded 315 million Mexican pesos”, about 65 billion Colombian pesos.

At least 19 of their cars had some degree of armor plating. Here the most luxurious and flashy cars that the drug trafficker had.

(Read more: 7 thousand cars!: this is the collection of the man with the most cars in the world).

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

This specimen was presented as the best combination between engineering and technology.

‘El chapo’ had several sports cars of the Mercedes-Benz brand. This particular one had “gull-wing” doors that opened upwards.

According to the brand’s official portal, this model has a 6.2-liter V8 engine, capable of producing up to 583 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. It was considered as the perfect combination between engineering and technology..

During his presentation in 2013, Tobias Moers, director of general vehicle development and member of the management board of Mercedes-AMG GmbH, noted that this was “the most dynamic gullwing model of all time”.

(Keep reading: Cars, can you be fined for having very dark tinted windows?).

The estimated value of this specimen is 222,000 dollars, approximately 912 million Colombian pesos.

Mercedes was undoubtedly one of the drug trafficker’s favorite brands. Among his other possessions was an LR McLaren, one of his latest jewels, which has an estimated price of $262,000, more than a billion pesos.

Nissan GT-R

This model was made by hand by a single master craftsman.

This model, which was also in the narco’s garage, has 600 horsepower, a 3.8L V6 engine and twin turbocharger.

According to Nissan, the car “is built with immense strength, from a closed-deck cylinder block to a ladder frame for added support. Just as important as the engineering is the assembly itself, which is done by hand by a single master craftsman, whose signature you will find on a small but prominent plaque”.

(You may be interested: Justin Bieber: Ferrari announces that it will not sell more cars to the singer).

Its estimated value is around 115,000 dollars and, apparently, it was auctioned for 91,000 dollars, more than 373 million Colombian pesos.

Ford F-150

‘El chapo’ was one of the few in the world that was lucky enough to have this truck when it first came out. The copy sold quickly in the United States and was not marketed in Europe.

According to the brand’s official website, this 4 x 4 truck has a 5.0-liter V8 engine with 360 horsepower. In addition, it has 5 seats, a power of 450hp and was designed to go over unpaved places without any problem.

On the other hand, this was one of the armored trucks that ‘El Chapo’ had, which undoubtedly made it an unstoppable car. Its estimated value is 100,000 dollars (a little more than 410 million Colombian pesos).

Dodge Charger

The Dodge Charger is a sports car produced by the American manufacturer Dodge.

This luxurious car, for its part, was modified by ‘El Chapo’. The car had a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine capable of generating 370 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque.

However, what was unusual about this specimen was not its features techniques, since it is necessary to mention that the head of the Sinaloa cartel not only bought it, but also had an exact replica of the municipal police patrols made.

(Also: This is how a prestigious hotel in Havana, in Cuba, was left after the explosion).

Its value is approximately 62,000 dollars, more than 250 million Colombian pesos.

RAM 1500, 2500 and 3500

Photo: Credit: Courtesy FCA Media

Finally, the RAM truck collection. The authorities found that ‘El Chapo’ had three types: 1500, 2500 and 3500. According to specialized media, the characteristics of these specimens may vary.

The value of each one is approximately 15,000 dollars (more than 61 million Colombian pesos).

More news

Russian millionaires fleeing to Dubai to avoid sanctions

Where is the millionaire fortune of dictator Ferdinand Marcos?

Who are the richest kings and princes in the world?

The story behind Pablo Escobar’s mask at the DEA museum

Trends WEATHER