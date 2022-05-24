Joaquín Guzmán, known as ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, remains in a maximum security prison in the United States after being sentenced to life in prison for being the head of the Sinaloa Cartel. Thanks to him, his criminal group brought tons of drugs into the North American country and committed hundreds of crimes.

They serve me little food and I often go hungry

After being extradited in 2017, The Mexican spends his days in the ADMAX Florence prison, in the state of Colorado. However, it seems that his health is getting worse every day, as he assured in a letter revealed in the last hours.

The letter reviewed by international media, such as ‘Univisión’, is written in English, but it is signed by the drug trafficker. Throughout seven pages, ‘El Chapo’, 64 years old, complained about his living conditions.

“The treatment I receive is cruel and unfair, and it is causing me to suffer from psychological and health problems. (…) I am ruled out from having any verbal contact or communication with other prisoners”, she commented.

Health problems in prison

Said to suffer from headaches, muscle cramps, memory loss, sleep disorders, stress and depression given the level of isolation and surveillance to which he is subjected to prevent him from escaping.

“Even though I don’t share a cell and I’m inside my cell 24 hours a day, prison officials come in several times a week to do routine searches,” he said. The guards, she said, move their belongings every day and check that there is nothing strange in them.

I have suffered a lot being in solitary confinement

He recounted some of the episodes he has had to endure, according to him, without the help of the prison’s medical authorities. For example, he recalled that in the middle of the pandemic he had congestion and a frequent cough, but they did not pay attention to him.

Besides, He assured that he lost his toenails due to a fungus that the security guards would not have given importance to either.

‘El Chapo’ Guzmán (d.), in one of his hearings in the United States. Photo: EFE / Jane Rosenberg

“I have suffered a lot being in solitary confinement. My blood pressure has risen, leading to headaches and anxiety. Sometimes I forget things. (…) They serve me little food and I often go hungry, ”she wrote in the letter.

His nights would be a martyrdom, as he has noticed that his “heart begins to beat rapidly, raising blood pressure.”

full insulation

They keep him locked up in a small cell in one of the highest security areas of ADMAX Florence. Through a window they pass him the daily food. That has prevented him from seeing his companions or being distracted in the prison yard, since he commented that weeks go by in which they don’t even let him out of the cell.

“I am ruled out of having any verbal contact or communication with other inmates. I have no human contact, other than when the guards put on and take off my shackles,” he asserted.

Calls are limited. She has 15 minutes just to talk to her mom, sister and daughters. He cannot communicate with his wife because she is also incarcerated in the United States serving a sentence for drug trafficking.

When he talks to his lawyers, he does so in the cell that is monitored 24 hours a day by security cameras.

‘El Chapo’ “prays” that a federal court heeds his calls and “intervenes” to stop the abuses of which he claims to be a victim. Although, evidently, his sentence will not be modified, he does hope that the deals will improve.

ADMAX Florence It has terrorists, spies, drug traffickers and more characters sentenced to life imprisonment. Even, as this diary has recorded, it is said that Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias Otoniel, the Colombian capo of the ‘Clan del Golfo’, could be held there.

