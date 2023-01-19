Questions on the subject are already a classic among a large part of Mexican citizens, not to mention among politicians and journalists.

Is there an alliance between the López Obrador government and criminal groups like the Sinaloa Cartel?

In the federal and state elections of 2021 and 2022, were positions in Congress and state governments awarded to candidates imposed and endorsed by criminal gangs?

Who rules in Mexico, organized crime or President López Obrador?

Why total impunity in the face of the historic number of violent deaths and journalists persecuted and murdered?

Why the recurrence of the president for going to the small and distant town of Badiraguato, known as the home of the Sinaloa Cartel?

The curious thing is that the above and many other similar questions reappeared on social networks after last January 5, when federal forces and the DEA captured, for the second time, Ovidio Guzmán, one of the sons of “El Chapo.”

And it is that Ovidio was captured days after the Summit of North American Leaders was held in Mexico, which brought together the presidents, López Obrador of Mexico and Joe Biden of the United States, in addition to Justin Trudeau, premier of Canada.

It is clear that the sudden arrest of “El Chapito” – as Ovidio is also nicknamed – was a “gift of kings” from the Mexican president to his North American counterparts, despite the fact that Obrador insists on denying it.

The paradoxical thing, however, is that 12 days after Ovidio’s capture, his father, Joaquín Guzmán Loera, sent a personal message to López Obrador in which he insisted -once again- that he do what is necessary against the government of United States to serve his life sentence in Mexico.

The message of “El Chapo” reached the Palace through an interview conducted by the journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva with the lawyer of the founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, who also accused that his client suffered the violation of his human rights in the Peña Nieto government. , who would have incurred in irregularities for his extradition.

Thus the letter from “El Chapo” to López Obrador: “What he specifically asks President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is to pay attention to this conduct of violation of rights in which the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto incurred, specifically Luis Videgaray, to the hand him over with the gross violations of his hearing guarantee so that he could be tried in New York, without having defended himself here in Mexico,” said the lawyer.

After the lawyer for the head of the Sinaloa Cartel denounced the alleged “cruel and unfair treatment” against Guzmán Loera inside the Maximum Security Prison in Colorado –where he is serving a life sentence–, President López Obrador said that his government he would review the criminal’s request and that he would soon resolve.

However, it is not the first time that AMLO has been complacent with the most dangerous Mexican criminal.

Actually, Mrs. María Consuelo Lopera Pérez, mother of “El Chapo”, sent a letter to Obrador in February 2019 to request the same from López; she helps Guzmán Loera to return to Mexico.

In that letter, he also asked Obrador that the United States government offer him a special visa to visit his son in prison.

The foregoing, after the leader of the “Sinaloa Cartel” was convicted of exporting cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana to the United States, by tons.

In June of that same year, Guzmán Loera was sentenced to life imprisonment for drug trafficking and was sent to a Maximum Security Prison, where he cannot receive visitors and only has 1 hour a day to leave his cell, as well as night surveillance. 24 hours.

A year later, the mother of “El Chapo” delivered a new letter to Obrador, dated March 20, 2020, in which she affirms that the Government of Mexico received the evidence that the drug trafficker was allegedly “illegally” handed over to the Government of the United States, for which he requested that Guzmán Loera be repatriated to Mexico.

In the second letter, Mrs. Loera Pérez accuses the United States Government of denying her a humanitarian visa to visit her son.

Here is part of the letter from El Chapo’s mother to President Obrador: “our lawyers are in contact with whom you appointed for the repatriation of my dear son… that is, the secretaries of the Interior, Foreign Affairs, Finance and the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic, where all the evidence has already been provided in which it is clear that my son was illegally handed over to the government of the United States of America. Nothing would make me and my family happier than to see him where he should be in a jail in Mexico”. (End of quote)

And what does the above mean?

It is clear; that the Mexican State has been placed at the service of “El Chapo” to achieve his extradition. It is clear that the United States government has refused this extraction and it is clear that Guzmán Loera insists on returning to Mexico to pay his life sentence.

But it is also perfectly clear that the new message from “El Chapo” to López Obrador is a warning with hints of threat.

And what is that threat-tinged warning?

That Joaquín Guzmán Loera orders López Obrador not to extradite his son, Ovidio Guzmán.

Yes, because in Mexico the boss is called “El chapo”.

Do you doubt it?

to time.