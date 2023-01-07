Mexico.- Chapo 701 is a brand created by Alejandrina Gisselle Guzmán Salazarthe daughter of the drug dealer, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmanwho has used his father’s name to earn money by selling different clothing items and accessories.

The chapo guzman He was one of the most powerful drug traffickers in Mexico, amassed a great fortune thanks to the Sinaloa cartelHe has even appeared several times on the list of the richest men in the world in Forbes magazine.

Alejandrina, the daughter of El Chapo, knew how to take advantage of her father’s fame and decided to launch a clothing brand using his name and his position on the Forbes list, thus creating “El Chapo 701”.

El Chapo 701 What does it mean?

the mark of “El Chapo 701” of Alejandrina Guzman It has a wide variety of items, including jackets, caps, bracelets, woven belts, purses, shoes, T-shirts, and even lighters and tequila. They all have engraving the number 701.

These products are elaborate largely by prisoners of Puente Grande prisonin the state of Jalisco.

Even in a video posted by the author You can see the inmates working with plastic bottles with the designs that they trace on the fabrics and leather to later do the embroideries.

They are said to be manufactured nothing more 701 garments of each design, of which 700 are embroidered or made with silver thread and one more with gold thread.

The parts made with gold thread are auctioned to raise money for the Alejandrina Guzmán Civil Association.

Julián Campos, CEO of El Chapo 701, has mentioned that the company provides help to the people who need it the most, and with this type of action they seek to reduce the pressure on the clothing brand inspired by “El Chapo” and his connection to organized crime and drug trafficking.

“It comes out through a social matter with which our brand is directed, and that is that we are putting together the foundation Alejandrina Guzmán, who gave us the trademark rights for the exploitation of our products, and in a very social and responsible matter, give away part of our gross profits to the most needy people”, he commented.

The logo of the brand is a circle in which you can see the nickname “El Chapo” at the top and at the bottom number 701, while in the center we can apparently find three highly stylized letters that are understood as A, C, H.

El Chapo 701 sells his products through an online store and you can see his clothing line and purchase them through the brand’s website.

It is a successful company drug dealer’s fortune and his family continues to be a mysterysince the authorities have not yet managed to locate all the money of the capo.

In 2009 El Chapo appeared on the Forbes list at number 701 with an estimated fortune of one billion dollars. According to Forbes, Guzmán Loera was responsible for 25% of the shipment of drugs from Mexico to the United States.

However, as time went by, El Chapo accumulated more money and in 2020 it was estimated at 14 billion dollars.

To date, very little is known about the drug trafficker’s money, even the FIU has said that there is no trace of the fortune of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán.

For now, his daughter, Alejandrina, has begun to amass her own fortune with her brand El Chapo 701”, officially presented the brand on July 16, 2019, and her garments were exhibited at Expo Guadalajara, in the state of Jalisco.