Mexico City.- Sergio Miguel Vega Mendoza, alias “El Látigo”, alleged financial operator of Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar “El Chapito”, was extradited to the United States this Sunday, June 30.

The alleged collaborator of the son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, was required by the Federal Court of the District of Columbia, based in Washington, to be tried for crimes against health and criminal association.

As a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel, “El Látigo” was in charge of coordinating, supervising and transporting large quantities of drugs for distribution to the United States, according to the FGR.

Vega Mendoza’s extradition occurs five years after he was arrested when he was about to board a plane bound for Culiacán, Sinaloa, at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), on July 1, 2019.

The handover of the fugitive to designated US agents for final transfer took place at the AICM.