The Attorney General’s Office (FGR), through the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime (FEMDO), filed charges against “El Chaparrito”, Diana Laura Morga and Juan Salvador Barajas, all members of the CJNG.

“‘Aldrin J’ was linked for his probable responsibility in the crimes of organized crime for the purpose of committing crimes against health, and operations with resources of illicit origin in the form of possession of resources within the national territory. “For their part, Diana ‘M’ and Juan ‘B’ were linked for being probably responsible for the previous crimes, plus those of possession of cartridges and magazines for firearms for the exclusive use of the Army, Navy and Air Force; against health in the form of possession for commercial purposes in the form of the sale of fentanyl and clonazepam; and against health in the form of marijuana drug dealing,” the FGR said in a statement.

“El Chaparrito” was arrested a week ago in Mérida, Yucatán, in an operation by agents of the Federal Ministerial Police assigned to the FEMDO.

Federal authorities placed Jarquín as one of the top commanders of the CJNG, only below the top leader Rubén or Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes “El Mencho” and Julio Alberto Castillo Rodríguez, the main operator in drug and chemical precursor trafficking. He was identified as the plaza boss of the criminal organization in Colima, where the Manzanillo Customs is located, the main merchant port in the country and entry point for chemical precursors. On March 12, 2022, “El Chaparrito” was captured for the first time in Zapopan, Jalisco, in the company of Diana Laura Morga Vega and Juan Salvador Barajas Figueroa. The three were held for 80 days at the Federal Investigation Center (CFI) of the FGR. On June 4 of that year, the Judge agreed to release him from the CFI and asked “El Chaparrito” to appear a few hours later at the Almoloya Justice Center to continue the hearing. The alleged drug trafficker fled and it would take the FGR 2 years, 2 months and 14 days to recapture him. Daniel Ramírez Peña, the judge who released him on that occasion, was promoted to Magistrate and was assigned to the Collegiate Court of Appeals of the Thirty-Second Circuit, based in the city of Colima.